Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 498,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.92% of Venus Concept at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter worth $32,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth $683,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Venus Concept presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

NASDAQ:VERO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.49. 811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,357. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Venus Concept Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Domenic Serafino acquired 40,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 798,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,944.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

