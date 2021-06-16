Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 10,508 AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 37,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $605,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $1,137,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 24,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $2,998,792.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,153,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $781,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,638.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,025 shares of company stock worth $15,224,141 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVAV traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.03. 46 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,876. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.40. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

