Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,608,000 after acquiring an additional 258,603 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,542,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,916,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,556,000 after acquiring an additional 251,355 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 888,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,135,000 after acquiring an additional 28,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,173. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.66 and a fifty-two week high of $106.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

