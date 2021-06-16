Ether Zero One Day Trading Volume Tops $27,884.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a market cap of $474,902.03 and approximately $27,884.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,432.68 or 0.06222820 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00143240 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 94.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 225,143,011 coins and its circulating supply is 183,113,598 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

