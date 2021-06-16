Ethic Inc. Acquires 1,682 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $470.56. The company had a trading volume of 43,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.38. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $280.99 and a 1 year high of $478.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.