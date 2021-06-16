Ethic Inc. Acquires 4,776 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MS traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,870,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $170.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.83. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

