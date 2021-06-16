Ethic Inc. Acquires 5,608 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 0.9% of Ethic Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after purchasing an additional 236,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,386,862,000 after purchasing an additional 374,780 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,621,726,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,686,969,000 after acquiring an additional 384,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PayPal stock traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.76. The stock had a trading volume of 523,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,307,869. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.30 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $315.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

