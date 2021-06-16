Ethic Inc. Acquires 662 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.77.

NYSE:GS traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $372.15. The stock had a trading volume of 241,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,867. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $358.42. The company has a market capitalization of $126.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $393.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.