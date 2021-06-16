Ethic Inc. Acquires 6,991 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 0.7% of Ethic Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $1,534,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,948,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in Danaher by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 11,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,219,926,000 after buying an additional 197,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.68. 52,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.