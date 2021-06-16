Ethic Inc. Acquires 780 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Ethic Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $5,434,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $4,305.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,887 shares of company stock worth $161,125,449. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $12.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,508.29. The company had a trading volume of 59,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,309. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,363.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,537.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

