Ethic Inc. Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,643 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,147,650,000 after purchasing an additional 201,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,332,930,000 after purchasing an additional 194,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,056,805,000 after purchasing an additional 77,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,426,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in American Express by 9.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $828,157,000 after purchasing an additional 504,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.37. 193,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $132.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $167.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.11.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

