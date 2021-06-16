Ethic Inc. Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.7% of Ethic Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 590.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $6.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $464.08. 70,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,251. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $461.21. The firm has a market cap of $189.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.77 and a 1 year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.38.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total transaction of $248,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,170 shares of company stock worth $5,185,446 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

