Ethic Inc. Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $873.99. 14,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,351. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $543.03 and a fifty-two week high of $893.79. The stock has a market cap of $103.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.93, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $833.77.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total value of $758,135.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,580.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,205 shares of company stock worth $33,639,395 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.21.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

