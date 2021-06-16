Ethic Inc. Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,551 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,495 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.8% of Ethic Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 649.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $96,529,000 after acquiring an additional 24,711 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,061,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,594,000 after acquiring an additional 213,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 72,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.90. The stock had a trading volume of 442,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,722,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $235.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.54. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

