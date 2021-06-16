Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of CUYTY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of -0.11.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

