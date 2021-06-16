Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of CUYTY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of -0.11.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

