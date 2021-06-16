Etrion (TSE:ETX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Etrion Co. (TSE:ETX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.40. Etrion shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 21,803 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$131.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59.

Etrion (TSE:ETX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etrion Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etrion Corporation operates as an independent power producer that develops, builds, owns, and operates power generation plants. The company owns 57 megawatts of net installed solar capacity and 45 megawatts of solar parks under construction in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities.

