EUNO (EUNO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,860.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $7.77 million and approximately $6,860.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.32 or 0.00798870 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000254 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,231,416,079 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

