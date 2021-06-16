Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.80.

EVLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17. The company has a market cap of $872.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

