EvenCoin Tops One Day Volume of $130,939.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 16th. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $79,759.66 and $130,939.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

