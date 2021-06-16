Everest Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last Week (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a total market cap of $43.82 million and $866,366.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everest has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00060911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00153611 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.09 or 0.00183382 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.88 or 0.00941207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,712.88 or 0.99859089 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

