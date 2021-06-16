Evertz Technologies (ET) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 17th. Analysts expect Evertz Technologies to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Evertz Technologies stock traded up C$0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 10,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,205. Evertz Technologies has a 12 month low of C$10.88 and a 12 month high of C$15.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.54%.

In related news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$226,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 261,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,954,690.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.