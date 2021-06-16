EveryCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,153.00 (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last week, EveryCoin has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. EveryCoin has a market capitalization of $489,219.63 and approximately $22,153.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EveryCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00061607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00023401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $298.39 or 0.00769692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00083598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.20 or 0.07787956 BTC.

EveryCoin Profile

EveryCoin (CRYPTO:EVY) is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

