Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Up 38.9% in May

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 176,800 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the May 13th total of 127,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,768.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EVKIF opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.71. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $38.05.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, May 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

