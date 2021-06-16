Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Acquired by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718,870 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 4.92% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $155,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,762.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AQUA traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $32.46. 22,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,351. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.63. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

In related news, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $602,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,813 shares of company stock worth $3,802,116 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

