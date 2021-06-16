ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading 11% Lower Over Last Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $904,359.21 and approximately $590.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001504 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.48 or 0.00340068 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009035 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 93.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.