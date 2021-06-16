Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Experian plc (LON:EXPN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,754 ($35.98). Experian shares last traded at GBX 2,745 ($35.86), with a volume of 892,722 shares trading hands.

EXPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Experian to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,821.43 ($36.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17. The firm has a market cap of £25.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,702.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.66%.

In other news, insider Kerry Williams sold 92,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,659 ($34.74), for a total value of £2,465,424.80 ($3,221,093.28). Also, insider Alison Brittain purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,546 ($33.26) per share, with a total value of £57,285 ($74,843.22).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

