Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.29

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.29 and last traded at C$8.27, with a volume of 86748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXE shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Extendicare to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.18.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.92. The company has a market cap of C$738.89 million and a PE ratio of 13.19.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$322.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$306.90 million. Analysts forecast that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.56%.

About Extendicare (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

