Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,686,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 74,038 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.03% of Extreme Networks worth $154,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 2.04. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $221,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,193.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,317 shares of company stock worth $2,929,126. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.