Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 755,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,704 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $42,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.28. The stock had a trading volume of 773,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,027,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

