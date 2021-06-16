Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.57, for a total value of $25,784,961.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.53, for a total value of $25,859,169.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total value of $25,556,926.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $25,808,924.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total value of $25,751,722.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total value of $20,805,087.45.

On Friday, May 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total value of $24,781,752.64.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $17,259,250.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.75, for a total value of $16,745,425.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total value of $16,537,787.00.

NASDAQ FB traded down $5.67 on Wednesday, reaching $331.08. The stock had a trading volume of 17,031,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,407,146. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.90. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $938.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

