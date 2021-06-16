Faceter (FACE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6,131.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Faceter has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $6,131.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00060470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00022215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.52 or 0.00771892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00083937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.