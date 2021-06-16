Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up 1.3% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 11.0% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,875,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 19.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,339,000 after buying an additional 12,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $494.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,034. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.08. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $315.38 and a one year high of $500.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.86.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

