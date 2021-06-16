Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Update

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the May 13th total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRFHF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRFHF traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $451.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,507. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.96. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of $259.00 and a 12 month high of $480.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.25.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $28.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.46 by $2.45. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 10.09%.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

