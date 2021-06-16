FantasyGold (FGC) Market Cap Hits $54,072.66

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FantasyGold has a market cap of $54,072.66 and $1.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00060476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00145753 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00179927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.67 or 0.00952467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,690.34 or 0.99957111 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

