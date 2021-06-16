Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will post $34.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.50 million. Farmers National Banc posted sales of $33.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year sales of $137.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $144.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $132.47 million, with estimates ranging from $131.20 million to $133.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

FMNB stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $480.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

