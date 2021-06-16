Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Sells $136,329.96 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director David C. Hood sold 4,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $136,329.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,147.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FTHM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.29. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29.

Get Fathom alerts:

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fathom by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fathom by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Fathom in the 1st quarter worth about $4,704,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fathom by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 114,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,320,000. 15.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTHM. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.