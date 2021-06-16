FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to post sales of $137.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.20 million and the highest is $139.84 million. FB Financial posted sales of $136.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year sales of $553.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $531.23 million to $563.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $540.34 million, with estimates ranging from $493.02 million to $573.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 16.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBK. Truist upped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

In related news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FB Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,870,000 after purchasing an additional 297,623 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,084,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,574,000 after acquiring an additional 285,111 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,276,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,349,000 after acquiring an additional 251,016 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 38.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,570,000 after acquiring an additional 320,007 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,724,000 after acquiring an additional 45,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

