Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.50

Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.09, with a volume of 62447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.57.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $341.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.24 million. Analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

In other news, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $1,174,198.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 529,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,024.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $31,222.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 316,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,799.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,672 shares of company stock worth $1,217,954. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.