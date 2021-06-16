FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 307,598 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $87,369,000 after acquiring an additional 70,399 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 473,958 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $134,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,814 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx stock traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.66. 24,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,419. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.49. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $129.28 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $923,826.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 in the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stephens raised their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.77.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

