FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at Stephens

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Stephens from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.28% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FDX. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.77.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $299.30 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $129.28 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FedEx will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 over the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $0. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC increased its position in FedEx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

