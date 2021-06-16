Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Up 35.5% in May

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the May 13th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

GSM stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.33. 3,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,724. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $901.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth about $10,778,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth about $2,079,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 896.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 95,018 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 472.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 79,356 shares during the period. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

