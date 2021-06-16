FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.21. FIH Mobile shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 720 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.90.

FIH Mobile Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY)

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

