Filecash Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges (FIC)

Filecash (CURRENCY:FIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. Filecash has a market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $95,793.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecash coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Filecash has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00060712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00150149 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.81 or 0.00184755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.03 or 0.00941755 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,825.00 or 0.99893441 BTC.

Filecash Coin Profile

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash

Filecash Coin Trading

