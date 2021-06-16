Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Shares Down 6.3%

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)’s stock price fell 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.33. 15,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 577,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Finance Of America Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

