Financial Comparison: Blue Gem Enterprise (OTCMKTS:BGEM) versus Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

Blue Gem Enterprise (OTCMKTS:BGEM) and Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Blue Gem Enterprise alerts:

34.8% of Turquoise Hill Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Blue Gem Enterprise and Turquoise Hill Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Gem Enterprise N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Turquoise Hill Resources $1.08 billion 3.05 $406.29 million N/A N/A

Turquoise Hill Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Gem Enterprise.

Volatility and Risk

Blue Gem Enterprise has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turquoise Hill Resources has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Blue Gem Enterprise and Turquoise Hill Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Gem Enterprise 0 0 0 0 N/A Turquoise Hill Resources 0 4 3 0 2.43

Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus target price of $23.08, indicating a potential upside of 41.27%. Given Turquoise Hill Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Turquoise Hill Resources is more favorable than Blue Gem Enterprise.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Gem Enterprise and Turquoise Hill Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Gem Enterprise N/A N/A N/A Turquoise Hill Resources 41.38% 7.31% 4.60%

Summary

Turquoise Hill Resources beats Blue Gem Enterprise on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Gem Enterprise

Blue Gem Enterprise, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in full service direct store beverage distribution activities in Florida, the United States. The company manages and distributes select allied brands, including the Title Sports Drink for food and beverage manufacturers pursuant to exclusive agreements with manufacturers. It distributes various non-alcohol beverages, such as ice teas, juices, nutritional shakes, energy shots, and sports drinks, as well as food products. The company also distributes refrigerated dairy products, fresh produce, and food and beverages, including milk; fruits, such as watermelon; nut and snack bars under the Wings of Nature Bars brand name; Apple Rush, an apple flavored fruit beverage; Xingtea, a tea beverage; and Myoplex, a shake. It serves independent retail stores and chain stores. Blue Gem Enterprise, Inc. is based in Opa-locka, Florida.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. in August 2012. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is a subsidiary of Rio Tinto plc.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Gem Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Gem Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.