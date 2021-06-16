Financial Contrast: GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) versus TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GTT Communications and TIM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.07 -$105.90 million N/A N/A TIM $3.35 billion 1.85 $357.68 million $0.75 17.05

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than GTT Communications.

Risk & Volatility

GTT Communications has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GTT Communications and TIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A TIM 10.23% 7.71% 4.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.9% of GTT Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of TIM shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GTT Communications and TIM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTT Communications 1 1 0 0 1.50 TIM 0 1 2 0 2.67

TIM has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.01%. Given TIM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TIM is more favorable than GTT Communications.

Summary

TIM beats GTT Communications on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice. It also provides transport services, such as Ethernet services that enable to design network equipment; and video transport services to support broadcast quality transmission of live events, sports entertainment, and news to media and entertainment industry. In addition, the company offers infrastructure services enabling transport of high volume data between data centers, enterprise office locations, and media hubs; wavelength services to deliver scalable high-performance optical connectivity; colocation, turnkey, duct, and dark fiber services; advanced solutions, including security, hybrid cloud, database, and application management Its IP network consists of approximately 600 points of presence. GTT Communications, Inc. markets its products and services through a network of direct sales force and indirect sales channels. The company was formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc. and changed its name to GTT Communications, Inc. in January 2014. GTT Communications, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

TIM Company Profile

TIM S.A. operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It offers mobile and fixed telephony, and broadband Internet access through wireless handsets or other data devices; and fixed-line ultra-broadband service. The company provides services for individuals as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies. It also offers a portfolio of handset models from various manufacturers for sale through its dealer network, which includes its stores, franchises, and authorized dealers, as well as provides co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. The company was formerly known as Intelig TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes Ltda. and changed its name to TIM S.A. on September 06, 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil ServiÃ§os e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

