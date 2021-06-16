Financial Contrast: Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vail Resorts and BIT Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vail Resorts 0 10 5 0 2.33 BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vail Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $309.09, indicating a potential downside of 4.42%. Given Vail Resorts’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vail Resorts is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Risk and Volatility

Vail Resorts has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIT Mining has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vail Resorts and BIT Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vail Resorts $1.96 billion 6.63 $98.83 million $3.19 101.38 BIT Mining $3.34 million 118.48 -$34.21 million N/A N/A

Vail Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than BIT Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Vail Resorts and BIT Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vail Resorts 6.45% 7.40% 2.12% BIT Mining -437.50% -37.15% -28.95%

Summary

Vail Resorts beats BIT Mining on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington. This segment also operates Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; and Perisher Ski Resort, and Falls Creek and Hotham Alpine Resort in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Afton Alps in Minnesota, Mount Brighton in Michigan, and Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin. Its resorts offer various winter and summer recreational activities, including skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, snowtubing, sightseeing, mountain biking, guided hiking, zip lines, challenge ropes courses, alpine slides and mountain coasters, children's activities, and other recreational activities; and ski and snowboard lessons, equipment rental and retail merchandise services, dining venues, private club operations, and other winter and summer recreational activities. This segment also leases its owned and leased commercial space to third party operators; and provides real estate brokerage services. The company's Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums under the RockResorts brand, and other lodging properties; various condominiums located in proximity to the company's mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates approximately 5,500 owned and managed hotel and condominium units. Its Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties in and around the company's resort communities. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. It holds three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined electric power capacity of 435MW; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

