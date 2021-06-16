First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Short Interest Update

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 759,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the May 13th total of 584,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 161,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 167.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in First Busey during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Busey during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BUSE shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

BUSE stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.56. 121,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,546. First Busey has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.11.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $96.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

