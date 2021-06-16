First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.58 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will post sales of $11.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.70 million and the lowest is $11.45 million. First Financial Northwest posted sales of $10.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year sales of $47.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.30 million to $47.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $48.04 million, with estimates ranging from $47.17 million to $48.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 6.01%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.13. The stock has a market cap of $139.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.56. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, CFO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 16,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $228,982.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,037.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFNW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

