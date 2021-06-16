First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.79 Million

Brokerages expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will report $177.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $175.69 million. First Hawaiian reported sales of $173.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year sales of $712.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $703.66 million to $721.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $729.66 million, with estimates ranging from $727.32 million to $732.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on FHB. UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 282.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

